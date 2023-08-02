Former CFO of AI Marketing Start-Up Metigy Reveals Products Did Not Use AI

The former chief financial officer of artificial intelligence marketing start-up Metigy, Stephen Robinson, has admitted that the company’s products did not actually utilize AI technology. Metigy, which was valued at up to $1 billion before its collapse, had marketed a platform to assist small businesses in identifying online trends and selecting the best digital advertising images and messaging, claiming to incorporate AI at its core. However, Robinson confirmed during a public examination into the company’s collapse that “there was nothing AI about it.”

Metigy’s CEO, David Fairfull, recently disclosed that he had taken a $7.7 million loan from the company in 2021 to purchase two luxury homes. Additionally, he admitted to forging bank statements, fabricating revenue forecasts, and lying to investors to keep the business solvent.

Metigy experienced rapid growth with backing from investors such as Regal Funds Management, Five V Capital, and Thorney Investments, leading to a valuation of $1 billion. However, Robinson revealed that the company’s gross revenue in 2021 was only $25,000.

According to Robinson, Metigy’s software simply recommended ad options to customers based on predefined rules, mostly created by an offshore team in Bangladesh. The company only started hiring individuals with experience in handling large volumes of data for AI work in 2021, eventually letting go of the Bangladesh team in 2022.

Metigy’s former chief technology officer, Johnson Lin, claimed that the company’s platform used rules and considered it a form of AI. He asserted that Metigy was close to developing a superior AI product before its collapse.

Robinson expressed unease about the company’s financial state and Fairfull’s unwillingness to raise more capital. He attempted to exclude Fairfull from the capital raising process, leading to the company’s lawyer revealing the truth to investors and ending Fairfull’s deception.

Despite its claims, Metigy counted organizations as “customers” even if they only worked with an advertising agency that used the platform and did not pay for it. Both Robinson and Lin disapproved of this approach.

The collapse of Metigy highlights the dangers of misleading marketing claims and the importance of transparency and ethical practices in the technology sector.