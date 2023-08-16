The Coming Wave: Preparing for the Next Leap in Tech

Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of DeepMind and InflectionAI, discusses his new book, “The Coming Wave,” which highlights the challenges our systems face in adapting to the next great leap in technology. In his book, Suleyman explores the potential implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and discusses why it is not far-fetched to suggest that chatbots could potentially topple governments. He advocates for a better approach to assessing AI and emphasizes the importance of making a million dollars to promote responsible development.

Suleyman’s book, “The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the 21st Century’s Greatest Dilemma,” is set to be released on September 5. It delves into the profound impact that AI, synthetic biology, and other technologies will have on society, potentially undermining traditional structures of governance. The book raises important questions about the implications of rapid technological advancement and the need for proactive measures to mitigate potential harms.

Suleyman’s background adds to the intrigue surrounding his ideas. As a Syrian British individual who worked in government and conflict resolution, he co-founded DeepMind with the goal of solving artificial general intelligence. DeepMind achieved several significant milestones, including solving complex games like Go and contributing to advancements in drug development and biology through protein folding research. After selling DeepMind to Google, Suleyman founded InflectionAI, where he focuses on developing a chatbot that goes beyond mere conversation.

“The Coming Wave” reflects Suleyman’s exploration of the trajectory of AI and technology, bridging his experiences and concerns in a thought-provoking manner. The book prompts readers to consider the overarching impact and potential challenges posed by AI’s advancement, encouraging a proactive approach to preparing for and regulating these disruptive technologies.

Suleyman’s interview in the podcast delves into the motivations behind his work and the wider implications of AI and technology. He offers insights into the dangers and opportunities associated with rapid technological developments and highlights the need to understand and address potential risks. Suleyman emphasizes the importance of considering the societal impact of technology and how it may reshape our ability to govern nations effectively.

As a prominent figure in the AI and tech industry, Suleyman’s perspectives on the evolving landscape provide valuable insights into the challenges and possibilities that lie ahead. “The Coming Wave” offers a timely exploration of the issues surrounding the next wave of technological advancements and the urgent need for a nuanced understanding and approach to shape a responsible and beneficial future.