Video Misrepresents Klaus Schwab’s Discussion on AI and Elections

A video circulating online falsely claims that Klaus Schwab, the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), called for artificial intelligence (AI) to replace elections. However, this claim is false. The video actually shows Schwab discussing a hypothetical future scenario and not endorsing it.

In the video, which is from an event in Davos in 2017, Schwab discusses the potential of predictive technology. He asks Google co-founder Sergey Brin if he can imagine a world where elections are deemed unnecessary because the outcome can be predicted. However, it is important to note that Schwab’s words are speculative and not a call to action.

The full conversation reveals that Schwab was posing hypothetical questions about the capabilities of technology in the future. Before mentioning elections, he asks Brin to imagine a scenario where people have implants in their brains and their reactions to conversations can be instantly gauged.

The circulating video cuts off a key part of Schwab’s words where he explains that the fear he has heard is about the analytical power of digital technologies progressing into predictive power. Furthermore, Brin’s response to Schwab’s questions further emphasizes that they were engaging in a theoretical discussion, not advocating for the replacement of elected officials.

The WEF has also clarified that the video misrepresents the actual discussion. They state that the claims made in the video are false and meant to discredit the work done by the WEF on global challenges. The organization’s website does not endorse the idea of AI replacing elections.

In conclusion, the video circulating online misrepresents Klaus Schwab’s discussion on AI and elections. Schwab was engaging in a hypothetical conversation about the potential capabilities of technology in the future and was not calling for AI to replace democratic elections.