The Future of Work: How A.I. Will Impact Different Industries

Some things happen more quickly than expected—like laundry piling up, finishing a good calzone, or seeing the effects of new technology seep into our personal and professional lives. The latter might be the most anxiety-producing; it seems that the age of the generative A.I. workforce is upon us, as investors pour billions into new tools that can have unprecedented consequences beyond simply being glitchy at times.

The extent of A.I.’s impact, for better or for worse, really might just depend on what industry you’re in. It’s already impacted some sectors and roles—IBM’s CEO announced plans to cut jobs that A.I. can do, and debates around its implementation have already stoked historical events such as the joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. Yet A.I. is also set to create some new jobs which could give other industries something to gain.

A new McKinsey report pinpoints the sectors that will likely grow and shrink in the coming decade thanks to A.I. “The future of work is already here, and it’s moving fast,” the researchers write. It’s not necessarily a fair race, though.

The consulting company predicts that A.I. will alter how we work, creating a shift as people move from harder-hit industries to industries experiencing more growth, estimating that 12 million occupational transitions will occur by 2030.

Customer-facing positions such as e-commerce and office admin roles are on A.I.’s chopping block, McKinsey predicts. A decrease in food and customer service jobs as well as office support and production work will lead to 10 million of the 12 million occupational shifts set to occur by 2030, it estimates. These sectors already struggled with retention and hiring during the past couple of years; during the Great Resignation, many workers in low-paying jobs quit for better wages.

Clerk roles will decrease in demand by 1.6 million jobs, administrative assistants by 710,000 jobs, retail workers by 830,000 jobs, and cashiers by 630,000 jobs. These jobs typically involve tasks centered around efficiency or repetitive processes involving data processing and collection, all of which are tasks that A.I. can handle, at least for now.

On the other hand, the sectors that were strong over the last couple of years will continue to thrive, McKinsey predicts. These more stable positions include business and legal roles, health care, management, transportation, and STEM jobs. The health care industry has gone through some famous growing pains as of late (due to strenuous hours and low wages), but it’s likely to stand tall throughout the next decade. As the population ages, the sector will continue to experience demand even as A.I. rises; McKinsey predicts there will be an extra 3.5 million health care jobs and an extra 2 million for health care professionals. Those working in transportation services will see a more modest, but still stable growth of 9% by 2030. And STEM jobs are set to see a 23% hike in demand by the end of the decade.

While low-wage workers are projected to move around, those in the highest wage quartile could experience an increase of jobs by 3.8 million, according to McKinsey. Just because fewer people are likely to leave these jobs than in other sectors (less than 1 million by 2030), that doesn’t mean the nature of the beast isn’t changing. Even if these jobs are likely to remain stable, day-to-day activities might be forever altered by the new technology. “The biggest impact for knowledge workers that we can state with certainty is that generative A.I. is likely to significantly change their mix of work activities,” note the McKinsey authors.