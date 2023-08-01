The Best AI Chatbots: A Comparison of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard

If you’re interested in trying out AI chatbots, there are several options available. The most popular one is OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which offers a simple interface and access to the GPT 3.5 language model. ChatGPT performs well in answering questions and providing solutions, although it does have a tendency to hallucinate at times. It can be used for a variety of tasks such as making travel plans, recommending books, summarizing articles, and even coding.

For those willing to pay $20 per month, ChatGPT Plus provides access to the GPT-4 model, which is faster and more reliable. It also supports plugins, allowing users to connect to the web and perform automated tasks. Plugins like Kayak and OpenTable enable ChatGPT to assist with hotel recommendations, booking rooms, and finding restaurants.

Microsoft’s Bing Chat is another option that uses the same underlying technology as ChatGPT. It is integrated into the Microsoft Edge browser and provides access to GPT-4 for free. Bing Chat is designed to be a co-pilot while browsing the web, allowing users to ask questions about websites, write recipes, code samples, and summarize articles. It also integrates with Bing Search, providing concise reports and source links for current events.

Google Bard, although less popular than ChatGPT and Bing Chat, offers unique features. It is free to use, loads instantly, and has no query limits. While it may not have the best web search accuracy and can sometimes provide incorrect information, Bard allows voice searches and lets users export generated content to Gmail or Google Docs. Google is actively working on improving the product with its upcoming PaLM 2 model, which promises enhancements in math, coding, and language issues.

In summary, ChatGPT is a reliable option with a paid subscription for advanced features. Bing Chat is best suited for web browsing and getting concise information from Bing Search. Google Bard, although still in the experimental stage, offers fast and free access with unique features and ongoing improvements.