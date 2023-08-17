The Divide in Artificial Intelligence: Localization of AI Models for Equitable Ownership and Benefits

The divide in artificial intelligence (AI) between industrialized and developing countries goes beyond access to technology. It encompasses the ability of governments and local enterprises worldwide to create their own AI tools, both to utilize their potential and mitigate their risks.

One of the key issues in AI that needs to be addressed is the equitable ownership of AI systems and access to their benefits. This challenge aligns with the digital divide, which has widened the social and economic gap between those with internet access and those without.

Initiatives from civil society, private sector companies, and national governments have shaped policies related to standardizing and regulating AI. However, recent efforts have focused on global governance, including the establishment of the United Nations Multistakeholder Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence in 2021.

AI systems often rely on computational modeling, which can introduce risks such as discrimination, stereotyping, and lack of context-appropriateness. Computational models provide simplified representations of reality for making predictions.

Models have a long tradition in Western thought, drawing parallels to Plato’s theory of forms representing intangible essences. The term “model” itself is associated with ideals, such as role models and beauty archetypes in the fashion industry.

In the past, economic models promoted by international financial institutions in developing countries faced criticism for their one-size-fits-all approach, which had adverse effects on economies. Similarly, the dominance of a few nations in AI’s financial assets and the centralized thinking about AI models themselves pose challenges.

Most large AI models are developed by a handful of companies in the United States and China, using data that predominantly reflects their own cultures. Developers often lack understanding of local circumstances beyond their own. This leads to biased AI models that do not accurately reflect the contexts in which they are applied.

Recognizing the biases in these models, ranging from inaccurately identifying diverse skin tones to producing discriminatory outcomes, is crucial. Models, whether in economics or technology, can be harmful if misapplied due to their historical and geopolitical context.

To address this, localization of AI models is necessary. This involves grounding AI systems in local contexts and decolonizing data and AI. It aligns with the growing inclination towards digital sovereignty, enabling nations to independently manage their digital infrastructure.

The TAC (transplantation, adaptation, and creation) approach provides insights into using AI in public health globally. During the COVID-19 pandemic, AI models were utilized for planning health services, communication, and disease tracking. The TAC approach categorizes AI applications as transplanted, adapted, or created locally, considering the need for nuance in different geographic and cultural landscapes.

Addressing the global AI divide requires understanding that it is, in part, a modeling problem. Policymakers must find ways to enable as many countries as possible to develop and deploy AI models, ensuring equitable access to their potential. Embracing solutions like the TAC framework moves us closer to model localization, allowing AI applications to adapt to diverse global realities.