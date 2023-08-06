The launch of ChatGPT-3 seven months ago and the rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI) have generated both excitement and concern. AI has the potential to both enhance and diminish our lives, which is why Congress should urgently regulate this technology. Failure to do so could disrupt labor markets, threaten data privacy, reshape elections and media landscapes, and perpetuate biases.

While policymakers and technologists are calling for AI regulation, it is often overlooked that a delay in regulation would put the United States at a disadvantage in influencing and driving multilateral cyber diplomacy. Many international partners have already implemented legislation, such as the European Union’s AI Act and the United Kingdom’s efforts to position itself as a regulatory leader. China has also established numerous AI regulatory policies, although their practices undermine human rights and privacy.

Regulating AI is a complex task, but the United States can accelerate its regulatory pace by building upon prior federal efforts and existing laws. These efforts provide a starting point for regulation, with a focus on non-discrimination, intellectual property, and consumer protection. Federal agencies should be empowered to apply existing regulations to unlawful outcomes resulting from new technologies.

Moving quickly on bipartisan measures, such as requiring labeling of AI-generated media in the context of elections, while gathering expert input on more complex aspects, would strengthen the US negotiating position on cyber diplomacy. By backing up its talking points with domestic policy, the US can lead in shaping a global AI ecosystem.

Regulating AI is crucial for harnessing its potential and mitigating its risks. The US must catch up in the global race for AI regulation to ensure a future that prioritizes human rights, privacy, and equitable application of AI for the benefit of all.