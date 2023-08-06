CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

The US Must Catch Up in the Global Race for AI Regulation

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
The US Must Catch Up in the Global Race for AI Regulation

The launch of ChatGPT-3 seven months ago and the rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI) have generated both excitement and concern. AI has the potential to both enhance and diminish our lives, which is why Congress should urgently regulate this technology. Failure to do so could disrupt labor markets, threaten data privacy, reshape elections and media landscapes, and perpetuate biases.

While policymakers and technologists are calling for AI regulation, it is often overlooked that a delay in regulation would put the United States at a disadvantage in influencing and driving multilateral cyber diplomacy. Many international partners have already implemented legislation, such as the European Union’s AI Act and the United Kingdom’s efforts to position itself as a regulatory leader. China has also established numerous AI regulatory policies, although their practices undermine human rights and privacy.

Regulating AI is a complex task, but the United States can accelerate its regulatory pace by building upon prior federal efforts and existing laws. These efforts provide a starting point for regulation, with a focus on non-discrimination, intellectual property, and consumer protection. Federal agencies should be empowered to apply existing regulations to unlawful outcomes resulting from new technologies.

Moving quickly on bipartisan measures, such as requiring labeling of AI-generated media in the context of elections, while gathering expert input on more complex aspects, would strengthen the US negotiating position on cyber diplomacy. By backing up its talking points with domestic policy, the US can lead in shaping a global AI ecosystem.

Regulating AI is crucial for harnessing its potential and mitigating its risks. The US must catch up in the global race for AI regulation to ensure a future that prioritizes human rights, privacy, and equitable application of AI for the benefit of all.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Artificial Intelligence Not Ready to Replace Intelligence Analysts, Says GCHQ Paper

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Boost Your Advertising and Social Media Game with AdCreative.ai

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

This Week in AI: Cortana Discontinued, Meta’s AI Tool, Google Assistant Upgrade, Apple’s AI Tech, and Musk’s X.ai Takes Over AI.com

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Impact of AI Language Models on Chat-based Interactions and Coding

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Changing Daylight Hours as Summer Ends

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Aerodynamics: The Role of AI in Simulation and Design

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

How LAMEA Insight Engines are Revolutionizing the Technology Industry

Aug 6, 2023 0 Comments