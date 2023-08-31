US Copyright Office Opens Public Comment Period for New Rules on Generative AI

The US Copyright Office is seeking public input as it moves toward the creation of new rules and regulations for generative artificial intelligence (AI). In a notice filed on Wednesday, the Office announced a comment period to address issues surrounding fair use, infringement, and liability related to generative AI technologies. This move comes as a response to the widespread public debate surrounding the use of AI systems in creative industries.

The Office is specifically interested in gathering information on various aspects of generative AI, such as the use of copyrighted works to train AI models, the transparency and disclosure related to the use of copyrighted works, and the legal status of AI-generated outputs. It aims to gain insights from stakeholders, including authors, visual artists, and source code developers who have raised concerns about the unauthorized use of their original work by companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta.

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Bard, and Llama 2 have been developed using massive amounts of data scraped from the internet, including copyrighted works. Major tech companies have used this data to train their models, often without compensating the original creators. This has led to legal disputes and calls for clearer regulations around the use of copyrighted material in AI training.

The US Copyright Office has already addressed some AI-related issues in the past year, including copyright registration for AI-generated artwork and AI-generated imagery in books. However, it now seeks to delve deeper into topics such as training data, eligibility for copyright protection, liability for infringement by AI systems, and the implications of AI systems imitating the style or identity of human artists.

The public comment period will provide an opportunity for individuals and organizations to contribute their perspectives and insights regarding generative AI and copyright law. The Office aims to use the feedback received to inform its ongoing study and potential regulatory actions in the future.

