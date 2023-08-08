Drive Business Growth with an Online Brand and Reputation Intelligence Platform

In today’s fast-paced tech landscape, marketing agencies and resellers often find themselves overwhelmed by the multitude of options and partners available. This is especially true when working with multi-location customers who require modern marketing platforms, services, and products.

When searching for the right reputation management platform and partner, there are six key points that agencies should consider to best serve their clients.

The first point is to place a high value on end-consumer insights. Understanding how buyers find a business, the steps they take before entering the marketing funnel, and the impact of a website’s layout on customer experience is crucial. Deep insights into user perceptions, discoverability, visibility, SEO rankings, location-based competitor data, and other major business opportunities can inform a more accurate and insightful customer strategy, leading to greater client satisfaction and retention.

By adding Brand Intelligence (BI) to their agency offerings, marketers can increase the value of their services. BI helps extract key business intelligence, understand competition, maximize strategic impact, eliminate blind spots, and operate businesses with confidence.

Technology plays a vital role in compiling and analyzing data for valuable trends and insights. Look for a platform that utilizes AI to aggregate data from multiple sources into a common dashboard, access real brand intelligence from structured and unstructured data sources, and utilize deep listening solutions to tap into online conversations about a client’s brand. A customer success team is also essential for maximizing the platform’s value.

Sentiment analysis is another essential aspect of reputation management. Leveraging natural language processing (NPL) and machine learning (ML), agencies can uncover consumer pain points, quickly pinpoint issues, identify opportunities for promotions or brand reputation campaigns, and gain a strategic advantage by understanding how their clients’ brands perform against local competition.

Timely responses are crucial for building brand loyalty. Platforms that offer review responding templates, suggested responses, and AI-generated content make it easier to engage with customers at scale. AI can flag rising issues, improve a brand’s reputation through personalized customer interactions, and positively impact the online customer experience.

Complementing unstructured data with structured data from surveys provides valuable customer feedback and insights. AI can uncover hyper-local customer information, while well-crafted surveys deliver specific insights about what matters most to customers. The best survey tools offer a variety of question types, survey logic for branching question paths, integration with BI tools, end-customer sentiment analytics, and responsible AI implementation.

Overall, by offering an online brand and reputation intelligence platform, agencies can drive business growth, serve their clients more effectively, and stay ahead in the competitive marketing landscape.