The Biden Administration Introduces Executive Order Restricting U.S. Investments in Chinese A.I. Companies

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at limiting U.S.-based investments in Chinese companies operating in sensitive technology areas, including artificial intelligence (A.I.). The order specifically focuses on advanced computer chips, microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and certain A.I. systems.

Under the proposed restrictions, U.S. investors would be required to notify the U.S. Treasury Department of certain transactions and would be prohibited from investing in the development of software using A.I. systems designed for military, government intelligence, or mass surveillance purposes. However, there will be exceptions for intellectual property licensing, raw material purchases, and university research collaborations.

The order highlights concerns over China’s efforts to achieve military dominance by breaking barriers between commercial and defense sectors. It underscores national security concerns such as the development of sophisticated weapons systems, cryptographic code-breaking, and other applications that could provide military advantages. While the order refers to “countries of concern,” China is the only country mentioned.

China has condemned the order, accusing the U.S. of overstretching the concept of security and politicizing business engagement. U.S. lawmakers from both major parties have applauded the order, promising further action.

The move to restrict investments in certain A.I. systems presents challenges for the Biden administration, as the definition of A.I. remains complex, especially as A.I. advances rapidly and becomes more multifunctional. Distinguishing between purely commercial A.I. and A.I. with military applications is a difficult task.

The tension between the U.S. and China has already affected business activities. U.S. venture capital firms have expressed concern about investing in Chinese tech startups, leading to a decline in investments from the U.S. in China. The number of deals dropped by 40% compared to the previous year, and the total value of U.S. investments in China decreased by approximately 76%.

In other A.I. news, the Biden administration has launched the “AI Cyber Challenge” in collaboration with OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic. The challenge aims to build A.I. systems that can proactively identify and fix software vulnerabilities, offering nearly $20 million in prize money.

Nvidia has announced a new chip platform, the Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper, designed for complex generative A.I. workloads. The platform provides increased bandwidth and memory capacity to run large and complex A.I. models.

The New York Times has updated its terms of service to prevent A.I. scraping of its content, while women of color have raised concerns about popular A.I.-powered headshot software.