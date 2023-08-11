Most Americans lack understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications for society. In an attempt to shed light on the subject, Vice President Harris defines AI as machine learning, emphasizing that the information fed into machines determines the decisions and opinions they produce. While her explanation might not clarify much, the concept of AI is crucial to comprehend as it reaches the wrong hands.

Historically, humanity has been cautious regarding advanced technologies, such as nuclear power, due to their potential misuse. Presently, the concern surrounding AI is that it is already in the wrong hands, with destructive applications overshadowing any potential benefits. The National Crime Agency (NCA) in the United Kingdom warns of the proliferation of AI-generated explicit images of children, which normalizes and radicalizes pedophilia and sexual abuse against minors. This alarming trend extends beyond the UK, with experts cautioning about a similar epidemic in the US.

The ramifications of this phenomenon are two-fold. Firstly, as these realistic but falsified images flood the system, law enforcement faces challenges differentiating between real and AI-generated images. Secondly, experts worry that these authentic-looking fakes may desensitize society and increase the occurrence of actual sexual attacks on children.

Moreover, the NCA estimates that in the UK alone, there are up to 830,000 adults, or 1.6% of the adult population, who pose a sexual danger to children. This number is ten times greater than the entire UK prison population.

In light of these alarming developments, action is required to protect our children and families from this unprecedented evil. The Southern Evangelical Seminary emphasizes the sinful nature of mankind and urges people of faith to stand firm in the truth of the Gospel. Failure to act may result in the consumption of children’s minds, bodies, and souls by evil forces.

While AI offers immense potential for progress, its misuse poses significant dangers. Without proactive measures, the negative impacts of AI and the perpetration of heinous crimes against children may become normalized. It is imperative for society to address this issue promptly and safeguard the well-being of future generations.