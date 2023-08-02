“Rachels Don’t Run” is a thought-provoking short film that delves into the depths of loneliness and our desire for connection in a rapidly advancing technological world. Directed by Joanny Causse, the film takes place in a deserted office late at night, set sometime in the near future. Leah, a customer-support agent for a company called Iris, finds herself alone at her desk, sifting through calls and dealing with frustrated clients.

Iris specializes in providing artificial-intelligence companions, and Leah listens to snippets of conversations between clients and the algorithmic women they interact with. As Leah navigates the high-tech service, she observes exchanges that range from mundane to seductive. Causse explains that the focus of the film was initially on isolation rather than A.I., reflecting the circumstances of the pandemic during the scriptwriting process.

“Rachels Don’t Run” was shot during the pandemic in a single night at an empty office space in Seattle. The simplicity of the film’s backdrop and storyline made it a fitting project for a time of solitude. At the start, societal concerns surrounding the proliferation of A.I. were not as prominent as they are now.

One of the pivotal moments in the film occurs when Leah eavesdrops on a conversation between a frequent caller named Isaac and his A.I. companion, Rachel. Leah decides to take over as Rachel, connecting with Isaac on a more personal and empathetic level. However, this genuine connection is short-lived.

The film raises questions about the nature of loneliness and our desire for validation and genuine human connection. Causse aimed to keep the audience engaged and connected to the characters throughout the film. He drew inspiration from movies that explore themes of isolation and technology-mediated communication, such as “The Lives of Others” and “The Vast of Night.”

Ultimately, “Rachels Don’t Run” highlights the challenge of replicating the imperfections of human relationships through technology. It portrays the fallout of Leah’s attempt to form a meaningful connection with someone who sought uncomplicated gratification through an A.I. service.

The film serves as a poignant reminder that while technology can offer companionship and convenience, it still falls short in replicating the depth and complexity of genuine human connection.