The Birth of People of the Earth: A Journey of Friendship, Adventure, and Purpose

Inspired by their love for the environment, two friends, Freja Dixon and Julia Sare, embarked on a journey to create People of the Earth, a company that offers sun protection products in eco-conscious packaging and with a commitment to organic ingredients. Their vision was not only to provide high-quality products but also to make a difference in the world.

A Friendship Forged through Rebellion and Adventure

Dixon and Sare’s friendship began during their boarding school days in Adelaide. They connected immediately, sharing a rebellious spirit and a love for adventure. As they grew older, their shared experiences of traveling and working around the world deepened their appreciation for diverse cultures and natural environments.

Motherhood: A Catalyst for Change

Both friends entered motherhood in their late twenties, facing the challenges of balancing work and family. This experience fueled their determination to create a more meaningful life for themselves and others. People of the Earth became their creative expression, a solution to survival, and a way to make a difference.

A Commitment to the Environment

Environmental conservation has always been a core value for Dixon and Sare. Their love for wild places, the outdoors, and nature has not only influenced their friendship but has also shaped their business. They wanted to develop products that were environmentally and socially responsible, allowing people to enjoy the outdoors without compromising their values.

The Evolution of Friendship and Business

Building a business together can strain any friendship, but Dixon and Sare have managed to navigate the challenges. With 27 years of friendship, they communicate well, listen to each other, and have a deep respect for one another. They prioritize their relationship over small decisions, practice empathy, and support each other through tough times.

A Vision Realized

The creation of People of the Earth began with a simple beach walk and a question: “What if?” Dixon and Sare wanted to develop a natural sun cream that was effective, environmentally friendly, and safe for their children. With a modest budget and guidance from a retired organic skincare chemist, they formulated Sunbiosis, their first product.

Today, People of the Earth is not only a brand but a representation of friendship, adventure, and purpose. Dixon and Sare have proven that with determination, a shared vision, and unwavering support for one another, even the biggest challenges can be overcome.

