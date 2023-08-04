Congressional Staffers Attend Boot Camp on AI at Stanford University

Next week, bipartisan congressional staffers from the House and Senate will attend the Congressional Boot Camp on AI at Stanford University. The three-day course, organized by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI), aims to educate attendees about artificial intelligence and its implications in various areas such as international security, work, privacy, healthcare, and bias. Participants will have interactive experiences at Stanford labs, attend lectures by professors, and receive a certificate of completion from Stanford University.

As the Senate and House focus on AI regulation, educational initiatives like this boot camp are crucial. Lawmakers need to learn about the complexities, benefits, and risks associated with AI technologies, including large language models, open-source AI, AI safety, security, and ethics. Senator Chuck Schumer plans to organize a crash course in AI for senators, covering topics such as copyright, workforce issues, national security, privacy, and transparency.

The boot camp aims to equip participants with critical thinking skills to effectively regulate and govern AI. Russell Wald, Stanford HAI’s managing director for policy and society, emphasizes that the goal is not to tell people what to do but to provide them with the necessary tools and knowledge. This is not the first boot camp organized by Stanford HAI; they previously conducted a cybersecurity-focused boot camp in 2014. Wald highlights the significant knowledge gap among congressional staffers regarding AI but acknowledges their eagerness to learn due to the rapidly evolving nature of the field.

AI’s impact extends beyond science and technology committees in Congress. As AI influences areas like healthcare and labor, Wald stresses the importance of diverse participation and active engagement from individuals who may not have technical backgrounds. The boot camp attracts a diverse range of congressional attendees by encouraging applications from different races, genders, and party affiliations. Applications for the 2023 boot camp have increased by 40% compared to last year.

Overall, the Congressional Boot Camp on AI at Stanford University offers congressional staffers a valuable opportunity to deepen their understanding of AI and its implications. By equipping them with knowledge and critical thinking skills, the boot camp aims to facilitate informed decision-making and effective governance of AI technologies.