David Ferrucci’s AI Startup Elemental Cognition Raises $60M in Funding

Artificial intelligence researcher David Ferrucci, known for leading the team behind IBM Watson, has successfully raised nearly $60 million in funding for his AI startup, Elemental Cognition. The funds were disclosed in a regulatory filing, which revealed that the company sold $59.95 million worth of equity to 17 investors and plans to raise an additional $5.75 million.

Elemental Cognition, headquartered in New York City, aims to develop AI that prioritizes critical thinking. The company offers two enterprise products, Cogent and Cora, which are chatbots designed for various scenarios, including financial services, interactive travel planning, and research discovery in life sciences.

Ferrucci served as the lead for IBM Watson from 2006 to 2012, during which time the computer system gained fame for winning the game show “Jeopardy!” Afterward, he spearheaded AI research at Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds. Ferrucci holds a Ph.D. in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Elemental Cognition’s leadership team includes other former IBM and Bridgewater executives, such as David Shepler, the company’s operating chief, and Eric Brown and Mike Barborak, who serve as vice presidents.

Notable investors and advisors for Elemental Cognition include Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital and early investor in Facebook, former IBM CEO Sam Palmisano, Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, and Geoff Yang of Redpoint Ventures.

Investor interest in AI startups has surged following the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022, which showcased the capabilities of AI chatbots. While Elemental Cognition’s website does not focus on generative AI, its LinkedIn page highlights the company’s “revolutionary Generative AI platform with superior natural language understanding.” The platform combines large language models with an AI-powered reasoning engine for enhanced problem-solving intelligence.

Although IBM’s Watson was an early player in AI, it never turned a profit. In early 2021, IBM sold its Watson Health unit to private equity firm Francisco Partners. Recently, IBM introduced WatsonX, a development studio aimed at assisting companies in training, tuning, and deploying machine learning models.