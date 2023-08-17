The Hype and Uncertainty Surrounding Generative Artificial Intelligence

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of massive hype and investment in recent years. Trillion-dollar companies like Alphabet and Microsoft have proclaimed it as the new electricity or fire, reshaping their entire businesses around it. Venture capital investors have also poured billions of dollars into the sector, with 11 generative AI start-ups achieving unicorn status.

McKinsey, a consulting firm, estimates that generative AI could contribute trillions of dollars to the global economy annually across various industries. However, skeptics, such as technologist Gary Marcus, warn of a potential correction in valuations as generative AI may not deliver as expected in terms of functionality and business applications.

One of the major drawbacks of generative AI is the inherent unreliability of the models themselves. They often hallucinate or confabulate facts, leading to inaccurate outputs. For example, early versions of Google Translate would translate the French phrase “Je mange un avocat pour le déjeuner” as “I’m going to eat a lawyer for lunch” instead of the correct translation “I eat an avocado for lunch.” This occurs because the word “avocat” means both avocado and lawyer in French, and the statistical probability favored the lawyer translation.

Tech companies are working to improve contextual understanding and reduce errors, but Marcus argues that hallucinations will remain an unfixable issue with current methodologies. Moreover, generative AI’s unreliability raises concerns about the quality of data sets used for training future AI systems, potentially leading to more nonsensical outputs and a “pollution” of the internet.

Despite these challenges, investors see potential in generative AI as a productivity tool and for solving narrow, real-world problems. It is also believed that generative AI models can enable the creation of new services and business models. However, it remains to be seen which companies will truly succeed in monetizing generative AI.

Overall, while cloud computing providers and chip manufacturers are profiting from the generative AI boom, much of the corporate investment may go to waste and most start-ups may fail. Nevertheless, the hope is that new breakthroughs and enduring innovations will emerge, just as they did during previous technological revolutions.