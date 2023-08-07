A Warning on Artificial Intelligence’s Potential Risks to the Financial System

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (S.E.C.), has expressed his concerns about the potential consequences of artificial intelligence (A.I.). He believes that A.I. could become the next big systemic risk to the financial system. In a 2020 paper, Gensler and co-authors discussed the deep learning technology and its impact on financial stability. They concluded that a few A.I. companies will develop foundational models that will be relied upon by multiple businesses. Gensler predicts that the United States will likely end up with two or three foundational A.I. models, which will increase interconnections in the economic system and make a financial crash more likely due to herding behavior.

Gensler is also concerned about A.I. models prioritizing companies’ interests over investors’. The recent meme stock frenzy and the rise of retail trading on apps demonstrated the power of nudges and predictive algorithms. As a result, the S.E.C. proposed a rule requiring platforms to eliminate conflicts of interest in their technology.

One of the debated issues is the responsibility for faulty financial advice given by generative A.I. Gensler believes that companies should create safe mechanisms, ensuring that the use of A.I. does not absolve them of responsibility. According to Gensler, human developers are responsible for setting up parameters in the models.

In a nutshell, Gensler warns that the scale and network effects of A.I. technology in the financial system could lead to future financial crises. He emphasizes the need to address conflicts of interest and ensure that companies using A.I. prioritize investor interests. The question of legal liability for A.I. is still a matter of debate, but Gensler believes that companies need to take responsibility for the safety and reliability of their A.I. systems.