Hollywood Strikes Highlight Concerns Over AI Impact on Workers

Workers from two major Hollywood unions, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA, are currently on strike, raising concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their jobs. The strikes, which began with the WGA in May and were followed by SAG-AFTRA, revolve around various issues including pay, benefits, and the rise of streaming platforms. However, the use of generative AI technology has added another layer to the labor disputes.

Writers fear that text-generating AI, like ChatGPT, will be assigned tasks traditionally done by WGA members such as story generation and screenwriting, potentially taking away their credits. Actors are also concerned that studios will use AI to generate their likeness and voices without compensating them for their work. This issue came to light in a New York Times article which exposed a Netflix contract that sought “free use of a simulation of an actor’s voice.”

Interestingly, the studios have largely dismissed the unions’ concerns. In response to the WGA’s request to ban AI-generated stories and scripts, the studios proposed having annual meetings to discuss technological advances. Regarding SAG-AFTRA’s concerns, the studios stated that the use of AI-generated actors’ likeness would require consent and bargaining.

Aside from the ongoing demands of the strikes, there is the question of whether creators of existing films and TV shows, used as training data for AI models, are entitled to receive residual payments. This issue raises complex challenges related to intellectual property and would require substantial changes to the entertainment industry’s management of intellectual property rights.

The appearance of AI issues in the Hollywood strikes reflects writers’ and actors’ fears of losing their jobs to automation, a concern that has been seen in previous strikes, such as those of Las Vegas casino workers and Marriott employees. Although the outcome of the strikes and the role of AI in future contracts remain uncertain, the impact of AI on job losses is being closely watched. While some industries have experienced job losses due to automation, others have found ways to redesign job roles that incorporate technological advancements.

It is difficult to predict the exact impact of generative AI in the entertainment industry. However, the rise of advanced animation and CGI did not diminish the demand for live-action films and TV shows. Similarly, generative AI may lead to new types of media production without necessarily reducing the need for the creative services of actors and writers.

Only time will tell how AI will reshape the entertainment industry and its workforce.