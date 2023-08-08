The Impact of AI on Hollywood Worker Strikes

Two Hollywood unions representing screenwriters and actors are currently on strike, with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA at the forefront of these labor disputes. Alongside the usual concerns about pay, benefits, and working conditions, the rise of AI has become a key issue in negotiations.

Writers are worried that text-generating AI, such as ChatGPT, could be used for story generation, screenwriting, and editing tasks traditionally performed by WGA members. Meanwhile, actors fear that AI could be employed to generate their likenesses and voices without proper compensation. This concern was highlighted by a Netflix contract that aimed to grant the company free use of an actor’s voice in perpetuity.

Although the studios have downplayed the unions’ concerns, the impact of AI on Hollywood strikes is rooted in the workers’ fears of job loss to automation. This is not the first time automation-related job losses have sparked strikes, as seen in the Las Vegas casinos and Marriott strikes of five years ago.

It remains uncertain how these strikes will unfold and whether AI will play a significant role in the resulting contracts. The history of automation in the labor market offers a mixed picture. While self-checkout machines led to a decline in retail workers, the introduction of ATMs actually increased the number of tellers by reallocating their tasks.

Looking to the future, the impact of generative AI in the entertainment industry is uncertain. The rise of animation and CGI has not diminished demand for live-action films and TV shows. Similarly, the use of generative AI may create new forms of media without reducing the need for actors and writers.

Only time will tell how AI will ultimately shape the entertainment industry and the jobs of those involved.