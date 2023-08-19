The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Education

Richland High School Principal Timothy Regan is embracing the use of emerging technologies to better understand his students and prepare them for the future. One area of technology that Regan is exploring is artificial intelligence (AI). The use of AI in education is growing and educators are trying to understand how it can be effectively used in the classroom while avoiding potential issues such as plagiarism and cheating.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes the potential of AI in education. It allows for new forms of interaction between students and teachers, enhances feedback loops, and simplifies various tasks for teachers. However, concerns remain. There have been reports of AI potentially replacing teachers, data privacy issues, algorithmic bias, and the spread of inaccurate or fake information. The Federal Trade Commission is even investigating ChatGPT, a prominent AI application, to assess whether it has generated incorrect details about individuals.

Despite these concerns, Regan emphasizes that AI has been around for years. Tools like Grammarly, Magic Eraser, and Tetra are examples of AI-based software that already improve efficiency in tasks such as writing assistance, image alteration, and note-taking. Regan believes that these tools can free up more time for teachers to focus on students.

Danny Anderson, an assistant professor at Mount Aloysius College, expresses concerns about the rapid development of AI and the potential risks it poses. The professor believes that companies engaging in an “arms race” to create new products to catch cheaters may overlook important policy debates and regulatory frameworks.

Mark DiMauro, a humanities professor at the University of Pittsburgh, questions the accuracy and reliability of information gathered by AI systems. It is important to ensure that the information provided by AI tools is trustworthy and not biased.

As AI continues to evolve, it is crucial for educators and policymakers to carefully consider its advantages and potential drawbacks in the field of education.