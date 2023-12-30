New Insights into the Origin of the Tatahouine Meteorite

Locals of Tatahouine, Tunisia, witnessed a spectacular event on June 27, 1931, when a fireball exploded in the sky and meteorite fragments showered down on the city. This incident later inspired George Lucas, the director of the Star Wars movie series, to name the fictional home planet of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader “Tatooine.” However, a recent study has unveiled fascinating details about the origin of the Tatahouine meteorite and its significance in understanding the early Solar System.

The Tatahouine meteorite, a rare type of achondrite known as a diogenite, was named after the city of Tatahouine despite not being a fragment of Luke Skywalker’s planet. Diogenites are igneous rocks that solidify from lava or magma, and the Tatahouine meteorite contains large crystals, some as big as 5mm, and shock-induced impact melt veins caused by a high-velocity impact on its parent body.

By analyzing the spectra of meteorites and comparing them to asteroids and planets in the Solar System, scientists have identified that diogenite meteorites like Tatahouine originate from 4 Vesta, the second largest asteroid in the asteroid belt. Meteorites from 4 Vesta provide valuable information about the early Solar System, as they are ancient, dating back approximately 4 billion years.

A recent study examined 18 diogenite meteorites, including Tatahouine, and employed radiometric argon-argon age dating techniques to determine their ages. The team also used electron backscatter diffraction to study deformation caused by impact events. Through these methods, they mapped the timing of impact events on 4 Vesta, revealing a history of ongoing collisions until a catastrophic event occurred 3.4 billion years ago.

This catastrophic event likely involved another colliding asteroid and resulted in the production of smaller rubble pile asteroids known as “vestoids.” Over the last 50 to 60 million years, fragments from these vestoids have periodically reached Earth, including the Tatahouine meteorite incident in 1931.

These findings highlight the importance of studying meteorites in understanding the evolution of asteroids and the early Solar System. The research provides valuable insights into the violent nature of the early Solar System and the impact events that shaped its history.

Summary:

