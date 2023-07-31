New Protocol Aims to Label AI-Generated Content for Transparency

As concerns over AI-generated content continue to grow, a new protocol called C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) has emerged to address the need for transparency. Launched in 2021, C2PA is backed by major tech and media companies, including Adobe and Microsoft, and aims to securely label content to provide information about its origin.

The protocol works by marking content with details about the device it originated from, any editing tools used, and the social media platform where it was uploaded. This information creates a history that is logged over time. The goal is to enable transparency by providing a “nutrition label” for content, similar to how food products provide information about ingredients and nutritional value.

C2PA’s membership has grown by 56% in the past six months, with companies like Shutterstock announcing their intention to use the protocol to label all AI-generated media. The protocol operates on an opt-in basis, allowing organizations like newspapers and advertisers to add credentials to their content to verify and disclose its origin.

The developers of C2PA recognize that widespread adoption is crucial for its success. Usability is a key factor, and the protocol aims to ensure that the labeled content is readable and consistent across the internet. This could play a crucial role in combating AI-generated misinformation, especially during the upcoming US election season.

Currently, C2PA primarily focuses on images and videos, but efforts are being made to develop solutions for text-based content as well. However, it’s important to note that disclosing the use of AI in content does not guarantee the prevention of machine-generated misinformation. Social media platforms and users still need to make decisions about whether to trust and share the labeled content.

While protocols like C2PA aim to bring more transparency to AI-generated content, the responsibility ultimately lies with social media platforms and users to verify the accuracy and credibility of the information. The protocol serves as a tool for providing additional information, but it cannot completely eliminate the potential for harm.

As the development of AI progresses, it is important for ongoing research to explore the impact of social media platforms and algorithms on political beliefs and civic discourse. Understanding these effects will be crucial in shaping policies and guidelines to ensure a more responsible and transparent online ecosystem.