LLaMa 2: A Threat to Closed Language Models

LLaMa 2, the new language model developed by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is posing a challenge to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While other big-name competitors prefer to keep their models proprietary, LLaMa 2 is open source, allowing anyone to access its source code for free.

The open-source approach brings benefits for both research and enterprise. Companies that embrace open source often enjoy increased public perception as innovative and technology-focused. Additionally, it helps with talent acquisition, as technical professionals are more likely to be attracted to organizations known for their contribution to the academic community.

Tom Goldstein, a computer science professor at the University of Maryland, highlights some risks associated with open-source language models. There’s concern about the potential for malicious uses, ranging from generated spam to sophisticated cybercrimes like spear-phishing and election manipulation. Policing these malicious activities becomes more difficult with open-source tools, as users can run models on their own computers.

However, there are also significant advantages to open-source models. The academic community benefits from the availability of language models for research purposes. Moreover, open source inspires creativity, leading to a wide range of innovative applications and use cases.

Regarding transparency about training data, open-source models historically tend to be more transparent. However, LLaMa 2 has taken a more closed approach, withholding information about its training data to address concerns regarding liability and data usage.

Goldstein believes that the number of model releases, both open source and closed, will likely decrease in the future. As models continue to improve, surpassing previous benchmarks becomes increasingly challenging. LLaMa 2, in particular, sets a high standard that will be difficult to surpass, even with substantial resources.

In conclusion, LLaMa 2’s entry as an open-source language model presents a threat to closed models. While the open-source approach offers advantages such as public perception and research opportunities, there are also concerns regarding malicious uses and data transparency. The future is likely to see fewer model releases overall due to the increasing difficulty of surpassing the current standards set by advanced models like LLaMa 2.