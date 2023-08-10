Defense Department Establishes Task Force to Explore Generative AI Use

Generative AI programs such as ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have garnered attention from the public and lawmakers, but the Pentagon has been cautious about adopting them. However, the Defense Department recently announced the creation of Task Force Lima, which aims to understand how generative AI can be utilized safely, identify situations where its use may be unsafe, and examine how adversaries like China could exploit it to harm the United States.

The task force, led by Craig Martell, the Defense Department’s chief digital officer, will assess, coordinate, and employ generative artificial intelligence across the department. Generative AI refers to a category of algorithms that generate new outputs based on their training data, as opposed to simple machine-learning algorithms that rely on structured data. Large language models like ChatGPT fall under generative AI, capable of producing text that closely resembles human speech. These models have already been used to write essays, business plans, and research papers. However, as large language models are trained on vast data sources, they can sometimes produce false information or “hallucinate,” causing Pentagon officials to express skepticism about embracing generative AI.

Task Force Lima aims to identify specific use cases within the department where generative AI can be helpful and where the risks can be mitigated. For instance, Martell suggests that generative AI could be beneficial in generating first drafts of documents, as long as the generated text can be thoroughly reviewed and edited for accuracy. However, there are certain high-risk areas, such as those involving lethal weapons, where the risks of hallucination may be too great.

Additionally, the task force will help the Pentagon understand the necessary investments needed to achieve their AI goals. This could involve acquiring cloud services, data, synthetic data, or models. The effects on the industry are still uncertain, as the task force is in its early stages.

Martell also questions whether the Defense Department has enough use cases for generative AI, given the risks involved. While there is substantial curated internal data, it may not be sufficient to train large language models effectively. The scientific community has yet to determine whether the inherent unreliability of these models can be accurately measured to assess the risks.

One of the aims of the task force is to guide industry in developing products and services that meet Defense Department standards. This involves reducing risks associated with generative AI models and improving usability for users. Martell highlights the need for research in automated prompt engineering, context understanding, and automatic hallucination mitigation.

Overall, Task Force Lima will explore the potential of generative AI while addressing the risks involved, providing guidance to the Defense Department and the industry on its responsible use.