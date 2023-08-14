The New York Times Prohibits the Use of its Content for AI Training

The New York Times (NYT) has updated its Terms and Conditions to include rules that forbid its content from being used to train artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The updated terms state that the content, including text, images, audio/video clips, and metadata, cannot be used in the development of any software program, specifically machine learning or AI systems. Additionally, automated tools like website crawlers are not allowed to access or collect NYT’s content without written permission from the publication. Non-compliance with these restrictions may result in fines or penalties.

The move by the NYT might be a response to Google’s recent privacy policy update, which acknowledges the search giant’s collection of public data from the web to train its AI services. Language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT often rely on large datasets that may contain copyrighted or protected materials scraped from the internet without the original creators’ permission. It is worth noting that the NYT previously signed a $100 million deal with Google, allowing the search giant to feature Times content across its platforms.

Furthermore, OpenAI has announced that website operators can now block its GPTBot crawler from scraping their sites, and Microsoft has added restrictions in its Terms and Conditions that prohibit users from using its AI products to create or improve other AI services and from extracting data from its AI tools.

In line with these developments, several news organizations, including The Associated Press and the European Publishers’ Council, have called for global lawmakers to establish rules that guarantee transparency in training datasets and require the consent of rights holders before using data for AI training purposes. The updated NYT Terms and Conditions may also be directed at companies like OpenAI or Microsoft, with whom the publication has collaborations in tools, content distribution, subscriptions, marketing, and ads.