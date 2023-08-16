The New York Times Takes Precautions with AI Tools

The New York Times has recently sent a notice to its staff advising against putting any proprietary information into AI tools. The news organization has dedicated approximately 60 employees to AI working groups and wants to thoroughly explore the opportunities and risks associated with AI before incorporating it into its journalism. The management team specified that no published or unpublished articles, notes from reporting, internal financial or audience data, or code from their products or stories should be used in generative AI tools without approval.

The New York Times is not alone in its concerns about AI. Executives from other media companies, such as News Corp and IAC, have been expressing their worries about the technology. Media managers have been sending memos to their staff about the potential implications of AI, while newsroom unions, legal departments, and business departments are considering the labor, intellectual property, and legal aspects of AI use in the industry.

The New York Times initiated its efforts to address AI earlier this year, with the chief product officer leading the corporate effort and senior editors leading the editorial front. The news organization has assembled a team of about 60 staff members to address the threats and possibilities of AI in news. These staff members are brainstorming ways to incorporate AI technology in the newsroom and ensure that human-led reporting remains distinctive in a world where more news is being written by AI.

The New York Times has been cautious in its approach to AI and has kept its deliberations internal. It is not part of a coalition of media organizations negotiating with tech companies over AI content usage. However, the organization is actively discussing with AI and tech companies to establish the value of its unique content sets and intellectual property.

The Times acknowledges the risks associated with AI and emphasizes the need to work through the legal, journalistic, and business implications of these tools before fully implementing them. The organization aims to strike a balance between its enthusiasm for innovation and the sober reality of the potential consequences of AI use.