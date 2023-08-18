New York Times Considers Legal Action Against Open AI for Text Generation

The New York Times is reportedly considering a lawsuit against Open AI, the creator of ChatGPT, following failed negotiations over a licensing agreement. The Times is concerned that Open AI’s text generation capabilities would make it a direct competitor by answering questions based on the original reporting of the newspaper. This potential legal battle highlights the growing tension between publishers and AI technology.

Open AI is no stranger to legal challenges. The tech company is already facing a class-action lawsuit from authors, including comedian Sarah Silverman, who claim that their works were incorporated into Open AI’s AI tools without permission. A dispute with the New York Times would set a landmark precedent in the publishing world’s relationship with AI and large language models.

The Times’ worries about Open AI’s technology have been voiced in a Vanity Fair article that discourages using proprietary information, including published or unpublished articles, with generative AI tools such as ChatGPT. To understand the potential implications of a lawsuit between the newspaper and Open AI, Northeastern Global News spoke with Jeremy Paul, a professor of law with expertise in copyright.

Paul suggests that the outdated copyright law is ill-suited to address the challenges posed by AI. While directly copying excerpts from the New York Times would likely be deemed unlawful, the situation with ChatGPT is different. Rather than copying verbatim, ChatGPT “reads” or “ingests” material from the Times, using the knowledge gained to provide information to its readers. Paul draws a parallel to a writer from a different publication who bases their story on the Times but avoids copying expressions.

Whether the New York Times has a legitimate copyright claim remains uncertain. The critical factor may lie in ChatGPT’s usage of the entire New York Times dataset, which could strengthen the Times’ case. However, if the Times argues that ChatGPT is benefitting from its work without directly copying it, the moral and policy argument holds weight but lacks legal standing.

Historically, a similar problem arose in the early 20th century when the Associated Press sued International News Service for “stealing” its news. The court ruled in favor of the AP, not on grounds of copyright, but to protect against unfair competition. While it may be challenging for today’s Supreme Court to address this issue, state courts could potentially intervene.

In conclusion, the potential lawsuit between the New York Times and Open AI highlights the need for updated copyright laws that address the unique challenges posed by AI technology.