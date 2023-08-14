Artificial Intelligence Mod Lets Players Have Conversations with NPCs in Grand Theft Auto V

Artificial intelligence has made its way into the popular game Grand Theft Auto V through a new mod called Sentient Streets. Created by modder Bloc using the Inworld Character Engine, the mod allows players to interact with over 30 AI-powered non-playable characters (NPCs) in the game.

Each NPC in Sentient Streets has a unique voice generated using AI text-to-speech and voice cloning technology from ElevenLabs. Players can engage in open-ended, voiced conversations with various characters, including cult members, police officers, and civilians. The NPCs are programmed with different personalities and backstories, resulting in diverse interactions.

To initiate a conversation, players approach an NPC, press a key to get their attention, and then speak into their microphone. The NPCs respond with AI-generated answers to the questions or comments posed by the players. The conversations can go quite far, allowing for humorous and sometimes eerie exchanges with characters exhibiting traits based on their backgrounds.

The mod also introduces an overarching storyline centered around artificial intelligence. Players take on the role of a Los Santos Police Department officer trying to stop a deadly cult called the NihiAIists, who worship an unseen AI as their god.

While the mod offers an immersive experience, its use of AI-generated voices raises ethical questions. ElevenLabs, the platform behind the AI voice technology, claims that the voices available on their platform do not imitate or replicate any specific individual’s voice without explicit permission. However, the use of AI voices in other mods, such as NSFW Skyrim Mods, has brought concerns regarding the consent and rights of voice actors.

According to ElevenLabs’ terms of service, content in the public domain can be freely reused, including for voice cloning. The platform also allows users to create new AI voices and share them within the community-led Voice Library, as long as they have the necessary rights and permissions.

Despite the ethical debates surrounding AI-generated voices in mods, Bloc, the mod creator, sees AI as a tool that can enhance human-created content rather than replace it.

Sentient Streets is currently available for download on Nexus Mods and offers players a unique and engaging interaction with AI-powered NPCs in the world of Grand Theft Auto V.