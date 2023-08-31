The Challenge of Including China in the AI Safety Summit

The upcoming AI Safety Summit, to be held at Bletchley Park, is an international effort to address the risks of rapidly improving artificial intelligence. Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, aims to position Britain as the international home of AI regulation. However, the crucial question remains: should China be included in the summit?

China’s involvement is essential for any regulator claiming to be global, considering China’s ranking as second in the world for AI funding and its leading position in academic publications. However, inviting China poses its own challenges. China’s growing technological sophistication is seen as a threat to Western values, and including them could anger key allies such as Japan and the EU, as well as Britain’s own security services.

China has made it clear that AI acts as an arm of the state, raising concerns about its intentions and potential misuse. The US has already imposed restrictions on AI technology exports to China due to concerns about intellectual property theft and foreign influence campaigns.

The UK, organizing the summit, is aware of the need to shore up American support, especially with President Joe Biden expected to skip the event. Japan, another key security ally, opposes China’s inclusion, while EU officials are skeptical. A report from the UK’s Science and Technology Committee suggests inviting a wide range of countries to the summit and establishing a separate forum of democratic nations to protect against those who may use AI for nefarious purposes.

Alicia Kearns, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, expects China to be invited but with limits on their participation. She believes it is essential to engage with China to bring them on board with global regulations on AI. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly declined to confirm China’s invitation but mentioned inviting Chinese experts to other forums.

The inclusion of China in the AI Safety Summit remains a complex issue, balancing the need for international cooperation and regulation while addressing concerns about China’s actions and intentions in the AI field.

