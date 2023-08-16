Intellectual Property Theft in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

In today’s digital age, intellectual property theft in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) is a growing concern. As AI systems continue to advance, questions about copyright and intellectual property rights have become significant topics of discussion.

Recently, Zoom faced controversy when it made changes to its Terms of Service (TOS) in March. The change granted Zoom exclusive rights to use user data for training future AI modules. Many believed this included video calls and user messages, sparking negative reactions online. In response, Zoom clarified its position, assuring users that it is not using videoconferencing data for AI training.

The rapid progression of AI technology presents challenges when it comes to intellectual property theft. A recent lawsuit filed by authors Sarah Silverman, Christopher Golden, and Richard Kadrey against OpenAI and Meta highlights this dilemma. The authors claim that their copyrighted works were used to train AI models without consent. They argue that AI models like ChatGPT and LLaMA have used copyrighted materials obtained from “shadow library” sites.

Another lawsuit filed by Sarah Andersen, Kelly McKernan, and Karla Ortiz protests against the use of copyrighted works by Stability AI, DeviantArt, and Midjourney in their 21st-century collage tool called Stable Diffusion.

The issue with AI-generated content lies in the “substantial similarity” between original works and AI outputs. Traditional copyright claims require a direct comparison, but this becomes unclear with AI content.

These lawsuits expose shortcomings in current copyright laws that were created before the rise of AI. As AI continues to advance, there is an urgent need for updated laws that address intellectual property theft in the AI-driven world.

Public opinion on AI art and intellectual property theft is divided. A recent survey shows that while 70% believe artists deserve compensation if an AI mimics their style, 43% think companies should prevent AI from making derivative pieces. Additionally, 44% admit to using AI to mimic the style or voice of a familiar artist or writer.

Overall, there is a call for stricter standards and regulations for AI. A majority of survey participants believe that AI-created digital content should carry a disclosure and that there should be laws governing AI development. They also believe that creating deep fakes imitating real individuals without their approval should be illegal.

As AI continues to have a significant societal impact, it is crucial to address these ethical and legal considerations to protect intellectual property rights in the AI age.