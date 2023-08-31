The Future of Fashion: Artificial Intelligence Predicts 2024 Hairstyle Trends

Artificial intelligence is not only capable of generating texts, analyzing data, and drawing pictures, but it can also predict the future – even in the world of fashion. Cosmetics company Millies utilized AI models ChatGPT and Bard to forecast the most fashionable hairstyles of 2024, and the results were surprisingly accurate.

According to the recommendations published in the British edition of Glamour, personalized and contour haircuts will be on-trend. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, hairstyling trends will consider individual factors such as bone structure, face type, and body features. Contouring haircuts, which aim to create a comfortable hairstyle shape by utilizing layers and angles, will be popular. Customized hair care and styling solutions tailored to individual needs may also gain popularity.

Hailey Bieber’s influence on beauty trends is undeniable. Her soft-straight bob cut is expected to inspire many to reconsider their hair length in 2024. This sleek, modern take on the classic bob can be styled in various ways and is suitable for people with medium to long hair.

Short haircuts will continue to be in vogue in 2024, with layered haircuts adding volume and texture. Hybrid variations such as the bixie (bob-pixie cut), mixie (mullet-pixie cut), and cube cut (short shaggy haircut) will emerge. Layered haircuts are particularly beneficial for those with fine hair as they help add volume.

Nostalgic hairstyles from past decades will also make a comeback with a modern twist. Shaggy ponytails, Rachel haircuts, and bangs-curls are expected to dominate the scene. The iconic Jennifer Aniston haircut from the TV series Friends, known as the “Rachel 2.0,” will regain popularity in 2024.

For a softer and more feminine look, “butterfly layers” will be in trend. These longer and rounder layers add movement and volume to long hair, creating a soft and flowing effect.

As for coloring techniques, balayage will continue to be a timeless trend. This low-maintenance coloring technique creates a natural sun-kissed effect, adding depth and volume to hair color.

In conclusion, artificial intelligence’s ability to predict future hairstyle trends provides valuable insights for fashion enthusiasts. From personalized contour haircuts to nostalgic revivals and soft, feminine layers, the hairstyles of 2024 will offer a range of options for individuals to express their unique style.

