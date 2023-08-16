Exploring the Potential of Crypto and the Machine Economy

Many individuals are still searching for the “killer use case” of cryptocurrencies and questioning whether a definitive solution even exists. However, it is important to understand that innovation involves the process of discovering new ideas and solutions, rather than simply identifying one correct answer.

In the past, it was challenging to anticipate that mobile phones would revolutionize transportation with the rise of ride-hailing services like Uber, or that physical wallets and credit cards would be replaced by digital payment systems such as Apple Pay. Similarly, traditional media has embraced digital advertising and personalized social networks. It is natural to feel lost or confused in the face of change, but this is part of the exploration process.

Crypto assets provide digital scarcity and financial abstraction, analogous to how hyperlinks in Web2 directed users to information. The emergence of decentralized finance in Web3 has established a banking industry for various groups, including techno-utopians, hyper-capitalist arbitrageurs, and idealistic DAO artists. The efficacy of the digital property rights system and its superior financial infrastructure compared to centralized alternatives has been demonstrated. However, the industry still has work to do to address hyper-financialization and self-referential Ponzi games.

For sustainable financial services, a real operating economy is essential. GDP is generated through productive work and connected to commerce for utility-driven exchange. Like traditional economies, Web3 should allocate a portion of GDP (around 10-20%) to its financial sectors. Digitizing and tokenizing products that meet real-world demand while integrating existing economic activities can contribute to productivity. The Ethereum ecosystem will play a pivotal role in this transformation.

DAOs have already demonstrated their capacity to function as the small business sector, facilitating economic gain through digital objects and organized human activity. While these goods have not yet found a significant market due to macroeconomic pressure, the cyclical nature of money and evolving technology will likely change this. Society is transitioning into a digital twin, interconnected through fintech networks and anchored to blockchains. The machine economy, powered by generative AI, will generate a multitude of digital objects that form the backbone of economic supply and demand. Crypto has laid the foundation for the monetary aspect, DeFi has created market venues, and NFTs have developed the commercial packaging necessary for the machine economy to prosper.

The metaverse, often associated with Facebook, has misconceptions in the short term. It should focus not on VR headsets or internet culture trends, but on the economic architecture and financial networks developed through Web3.

While the advent of AI can bring valuable labor at a machine scale, caution must be exercised to address associated risks. Unchecked AI could worsen the problems of Web2, inundating users with addictive, dopamine-driven content delivered by advertising firms. Our data, privacy, and dignity might be compromised, as exemplified by Apple’s use of deepfakes generated from facial scans. It is crucial to leverage Web3 capabilities to ensure that our information, including deepfakes, is stored securely in personal wallets. Like money, avatars, digital twins, and personalized services should be non-custodial.

Web3 wallets could store highly-trained AI agents as NFTs, only to be deployed with explicit permission. The NFT standard will evolve beyond images to encompass software capsules and semi-intelligent software robots capable of executing tasks on our behalf. As these entities interact with the world as extensions of our minds, they will require the capability to make claims, pursue our interests, connect to monetary systems, and optimize utility. It is evident that these developments should take place on decentralized, open-source platforms, ensuring that governments or corporations cannot exert control or censor our digital identities.

Considering the shifting landscape of our livelihoods into the machine economy, further development is necessary. Many investors have gravitated towards AI due to its novelty and attention. However, it is crucial to recognize that fintech, Web3, and AI are interconnected components of a comprehensive economic framework. This conviction has prompted the launch of a venture fund called Generative Ventures, with a focus on nurturing the growth of the machine economy. If you share the vision for this future, feel free to reach out at [email protected].