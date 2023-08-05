White Castle Introduces AI Voice Assistant for Drive-Thrus

White Castle is implementing a new AI voice assistant for its drive-thrus. Customers are required to agree to terms and conditions before placing their orders. SoundHound AI shared a video on TikTok showcasing the technology in action at a White Castle location. The video has received 33,500 views so far and features a customer ordering from “Julia,” the AI-powered voice assistant. Prior to completing the transaction, customers must consent to the terms and conditions displayed on the monitor screen.

While many viewers praised the seamless experience with “Julia,” some expressed concern about the extensive terms and conditions agreement. One viewer commented on the large screen dedicated to displaying the agreements. Another viewer warned against sharing voice data with an AI company through a White Castle drive-thru. There were also inquiries about whether declining the terms and conditions would result in speaking with a real person.

Certain viewers questioned the impact of AI technology on the wages of human employees and whether the cost savings would be passed on to customers. Many White Castle workers are currently paid at least $15 an hour. Additionally, viewers had mixed opinions about the AI assistant. Some deemed it as the end of drive-thrus for them, while others embraced the idea of implementing AI technology at all restaurants.

According to the video caption, the AI service is expected to be introduced in over 100 locations by the end of 2024. The Daily Dot has reached out to SoundHound and White Castle for further comments.