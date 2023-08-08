The Frontiers of Generative AI for the Enterprise

Generative AI is set to have a profound impact on the enterprise, transforming core functions across various industries such as financial services, healthcare, and government. It is essential for organizations to keep up with this wave of innovation.

In our newest Multi-Cloud Briefing, VMware business and technical leaders share insights on several key topics. CIOs discuss the opportunities and challenges they face in AI transformation for their businesses. They also emphasize the importance of a responsible and ethical approach to AI.

The briefing highlights the role of multi-cloud environments as the foundation for enterprise AI. It acknowledges the need for an AI-enabling ecosystem that offers customer choice and flexibility. VMware also discusses its research priorities and its focus on accelerating and simplifying customer adoption of AI.

Speakers at the briefing include VMware President Sumit Dhawan, VP of Research Sujata Banerjee, and VP of Cross-Cloud Services Vittorio Viarengo. This conversation is valuable and not to be missed.

The VMware Multi-Cloud Briefing is a quarterly online event series aimed at assisting organizations in achieving success with their multi-cloud strategies. Each briefing focuses on a different topic and features new speakers and solutions. The goal is to inform, engage, and enable companies to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a multi-cloud world.

About the Author: Dave Wolpert is the Senior Manager of Solutions Marketing for VMware Cross-Cloud services. With over two decades of experience in content development, content strategy, and product marketing within the B2B technology sector.