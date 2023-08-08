The Frontiers of Generative AI for the Enterprise

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the enterprise across various industries, including finance, healthcare, and government. It is crucial for organizations to embrace this technology in order to stay competitive in the ever-evolving business landscape.

VMware presents the Multi-Cloud Briefing, exploring the convergence of generative AI and multi-cloud technologies and how it is driving the next wave of business innovation. The briefing features insights from VMware business and technical leaders, discussing key topics such as the opportunities and challenges in transforming businesses with AI, the significance of multi-cloud environments as the foundation for enterprise AI, and the importance of a responsible and ethical approach to AI.

An AI-enabling ecosystem is highlighted as essential for providing customer choice and flexibility. VMware also shares its own AI research priorities and its focus on accelerating and simplifying customer adoption of AI.

Speakers at the briefing include VMware President Sumit Dhawan, VP of Research Sujata Banerjee, and VP of Cross-Cloud Services Vittorio Viarengo. This conversation is an important one for organizations looking to harness the power of generative AI.

In addition to the briefing, VMware offers the opportunity to learn more about their strategy for helping enterprises seize on the opportunities of generative AI at the VMware Explore event in Las Vegas in August, as well as regional VMware Explore conferences around the globe.

The Multi-Cloud Briefing is part of VMware’s quarterly online event series, aimed at assisting organizations in succeeding with their multi-cloud strategies. Each briefing has a new focus and features different speakers and solutions, all dedicated to informing, engaging, and enabling companies worldwide to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a multi-cloud world.

To access this briefing and the entire series, visit VMware’s YouTube channel and the Multi-Cloud Briefing Playlist. Don’t forget to subscribe to the channel for future briefings and other valuable content.

