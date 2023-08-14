The Rise and Fall of Prosecraft: An AI Backlash

Brooklyn-based writer Hari Kunzru stumbled upon a linguistic analysis site called Prosecraft while scrolling through social media. He discovered that his own work, “White Tears,” was included on the site, ranked in the 61st percentile for “vividness.” Kunzru suspected that Prosecraft’s founder, Benji Smith, had obtained his catalog without permission and voiced his concerns on social media. Horror writer Zachary Rosenberg also demanded the removal of his work from the site, leading to an outpouring of support from other authors. The Author’s Guild received numerous requests for assistance, and within 24 hours, Prosecraft received hundreds of cease-and-desist letters, causing Smith to shut down the website.

Benji Smith, the founder of Prosecraft, had not anticipated the backlash. Smith, a self-described theater kid, had developed the idea for Prosecraft while counting words in books he admired. He believed that other authors would find this type of analysis helpful and created algorithms for linguistic analysis. Writers could also submit their own work to be included in his database.

Prosecraft did not utilize large language models or generative AI. Instead, it focused on linguistic analysis, resembling a tool a computational linguistics graduate student might create as a final project. However, like many AI projects, Prosecraft trained on scraped internet data without considering copyright infringement. Smith saw this as a means to an end, thinking that showcasing the tool would generate interest and support from authors and publishers.

Smith admitted to not buying the books he analyzed and obtained them from book-pirating websites. While he does not defend his actions, he wants to explain his thought process at the time. He believed that people would be impressed by Prosecraft and willingly submit their manuscripts, leading to publisher interest.

The controversy surrounding Prosecraft highlights the ongoing backlash against AI. Smith’s use of scraped data without permission and the subsequent outrage from authors raises concerns about copyright infringement issues. Despite Smith’s intentions, the incident sparked a heated debate around the boundaries and ethical considerations of AI development and data usage.