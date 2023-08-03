The Government’s Struggle to Track AI

Efforts to inventory the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within federal agencies have been inconsistent, leading to a fragmented understanding of the government’s utilization of this technology. The Trump administration issued an executive order in 2020, calling on federal agencies to report their current and planned uses of AI. The goal was to document the government’s AI usage and establish principles for the technology. However, more than two years later, the process of developing these inventories has not gone smoothly.

Compliance with the executive order is crucial because it functions as part of the American government’s strategy towards AI. Compliance issues with the executive order reveal broader challenges that may impede the regulation of AI, such as defining the technology and identifying its actual deployment. The Biden administration is expected to issue a new AI-focused executive order in the near future.

While some agencies have provided detailed inventories of their AI technology, others have offered little information or have missed use cases that were disclosed publicly elsewhere. Additionally, there is no public deadline for agencies to update their inventories, making it difficult to track progress. The lack of standardization across the government further complicates the inventory process.

The 2020 executive order required agencies to inventory their AI uses, ensure compliance with the order, share inventories, and make non-classified and non-sensitive uses public on an annual basis. However, the government-wide AI strategy, as outlined by the order, appears to be running behind schedule. Other requirements, such as creating an inventory of rotational programs focused on increasing AI expertise within federal agencies, have also faced delays.

Several agencies have excluded significant examples of AI use cases from their inventories, including those that can impact the public. This inconsistency raises concerns about the government’s full understanding and disclosure of AI usage.

In summary, the government’s struggle to track AI within its agencies highlights the challenges of regulating this technology. Inconsistent inventories and a lack of standardization hinder the government’s ability to fully comprehend and disclose its use of AI.