AI in Pathology Market: Key Trends and Growth Opportunities

The global AI in pathology market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This market refers to the sector within the healthcare industry that focuses on the development and utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies specifically designed for pathology applications. AI models in pathology can analyze clinical data, genomic information, and pathology images to predict patient prognosis and disease progression.

The drug discovery segment holds the largest share in the AI in pathology market. Factors contributing to the growth of this segment include advancements in high throughput screening and imaging technologies, increasing utilization of AI in toxicology testing for illicit drugs, rising expenditure on pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development, and the ability of AI in pathology to accelerate the development of new therapeutics and improve diagnostic accuracy.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the fastest-growing end-user segment in the AI in pathology market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the advancement in drug discovery and development processes, as well as increasing utilization of AI in pathology for drug toxicology testing. Biotechnology companies rely on AI-based digital pathology for various purposes, including biobanking, biopharmaceutical studies, molecular assays, and the development of individualized medicine.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the AI in pathology market. This can be attributed to the substantial investments made to modernize pathology infrastructure, increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions, continuous expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and growing availability of advanced AI technologies in the region. The focus on technology, patient safety, and quality improvement, along with government initiatives, also drives the adoption of AI in pathology in North America.

Key players in the AI in pathology market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Akoya Biosciences, Inc., Aiforia Technologies Plc, and more.

In conclusion, the AI in pathology market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in technology, increasing utilization of AI in drug discovery, and the growing adoption of digital pathology solutions. North America is expected to be a key region for market growth.