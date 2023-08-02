Technology Giants Pledge to Test AI Systems for Cybersecurity Risks

Leaders from Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft recently made a commitment to President Joe Biden to ensure the safety of their artificial intelligence (AI) tools by implementing safeguards before releasing them to the public. One of the main areas of focus in their pledge is robust testing of AI systems to address cybersecurity risks.

Generative AI, a technology that enables the production of innovative content and applications, has unfortunately made it easier for cybercriminals to carry out ransomware attacks and phishing schemes. Chief information security officers and cyber leaders are well aware of the risks associated with this technology and are working diligently to stay ahead.

According to Collin R. Walke, head of cybersecurity and data privacy practice at law firm Hall Estill, cyber vulnerabilities are becoming more democratized as more individuals gain hacking capabilities and leverage ransomware-as-a-service and AI. The rapid adoption of generative AI has brought about significant changes in the threat landscape.

In phishing attacks, generative AI has made it more difficult for employees to distinguish fake emails. Previously, there were identifiable flaws in the wording of phishing emails, but now non-English-speaking individuals can instantly translate emails into any language, making it harder to detect fakes.

However, the same AI tools that empower hackers with speed and scale are also available to companies seeking to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses. Stephen Boyer, co-founder and CTO of cyber risk management firm BitSight, emphasizes that AI enables defenders to automate processes and become more proficient at protecting against attacks. By leveraging AI, engineers can automatically check for vulnerabilities in code, resulting in more secure applications.

Experts believe that the use of AI in cybersecurity will bring significant benefits in the near future. Tasks that are complex and time-consuming, such as device and application inventory, can be streamlined with AI, allowing chief information security officers (CISOs) to gain a better understanding of their network. The automation of repetitive tasks will also enhance cybersecurity hygiene.

While the commitment of technology giants to AI safeguards is commendable, there is still concern regarding the abuse of AI technology without sufficient legal and ethical regulations. Cyber experts advise that an “all-hands-on-deck” approach, involving collaboration between CISOs, the board, the chief risk officer, and the CEO, is crucial for implementing AI effectively and managing potential risks.

It is important to approach the potential impact of AI with context and not succumb to hype. Cyber leaders will need time to fully comprehend where AI can be truly beneficial and where its limitations lie. A balanced and cautious approach will ensure that AI is used responsibly and effectively in the field of cybersecurity.