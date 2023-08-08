Preparing Physicians for the Clinical Algorithm Era

As artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT find their way into everyday use, physicians will start to see these tools incorporated into their clinical practice to help them make important decisions on diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions.

These tools, called clinical decision support (CDS) algorithms, can be enormously helpful in helping guide health care providers in determining, for example, which antibiotics to prescribe or whether to recommend a risky heart surgery.

CDS algorithms, which make predictions under conditions of clinical uncertainty, can include everything from regression-derived risk calculators to sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence-based systems. They can be used to predict which patients are most likely to go into life-threatening sepsis from an uncontrolled infection or which therapy has the highest probability of preventing sudden death in an individual heart disease patient.

The success of these new technologies, however, depends largely on how physicians interpret and act upon a tool’s risk predictions – and that requires a unique set of skills that many are currently lacking.

While some clinical decision support tools are already incorporated into electronic medical record systems, health care providers often find the current software to be cumbersome and difficult to use. To address this gap, medical education and clinical training need to incorporate explicit coverage of probabilistic reasoning tailored specifically to CDS algorithms.

The proposed solution includes improving physicians’ probabilistic skills early in medical school, incorporating algorithmic output into decision making by critically evaluating and using CDS predictions, and practicing interpreting CDS predictions in applied learning. It is essential for medical students and physicians to understand the context in which algorithms operate, recognize limitations, and consider relevant patient factors that algorithms may have missed. They should also learn to communicate with patients about CDS-guided decision making.

To support this effort, the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP), and University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) have launched plans for a new Institute for Health Computing (IHC). The UM-IHC will leverage advances in artificial intelligence and other computing methods to enhance disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.

The Institute aims to educate and train health care providers on the latest technologies, with Dr. Katherine Goodman taking a position at IHC. The Institute plans to offer a certification in health data science and other educational opportunities in data sciences.

Improving physicians’ probabilistic skills not only benefits the use of CDS algorithms but also supports evidence-based medicine. This transformative era of medicine will integrate vast amounts of data into machine learning systems to personalize care for individual patients.