Gartner Recognizes Openstream.ai for Conversational AI Innovation

Openstream.ai has been acknowledged for its visionary approach to Conversational AI in the Gartner Emerging Tech research report. This marks the fifth time in 2023 that Openstream.ai’s platform, Eva™, has been recognized within Gartner’s research, adding to its previous recognition in multiple 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle reports.

Gartner’s report discusses Combinatorial AI, which involves combining multiple emerging AI technologies and trends to unlock new values and capabilities. The research emphasizes the importance of explaining AI models and integrating responsible AI techniques, as it opens up new opportunities for VAs in sales and recruitment, AI avatars in digital workplaces, and conversational front ends for intelligent applications.

The report includes strategic planning assumptions for business leaders, such as the projection that by 2026, 50% of conversational AI software will have proactive intelligence capabilities, and by 2027, AI will augment 50% of knowledge worker tasks.

According to Raj Tumuluri, CEO of Openstream.ai, enterprise Conversational AI requires the use of various AI disciplines, methodologies, and tools. Openstream.ai’s Eva platform, a sophisticated Multimodal Conversational AI solution, enables clients to fully leverage Combinatorial AI and drive innovation.

Openstream.ai has been consistently recognized in 2023, being named the Sole Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI and listed as a Visionary in the eWeek Top 100+ Artificial Intelligence companies. The company has also been honored as a winner of the 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards for Best Virtual Assistant Solution.

Openstream.ai, headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, offers innovative solutions in Multimodal, plan-based Conversational AI through its platform, Eva. The company’s AI experts continually refine the platform to deliver optimal solutions across modalities, channels, and languages to visionary enterprises worldwide.

To learn more about Openstream.ai and their Enterprise-Class Conversational AI solutions, visit their website at [https://openstream.ai](https://openstream.ai).

