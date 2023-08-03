Exploring the Future of AI Video: Possibilities and Concerns

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the power to evoke a range of emotions, from fear to excitement, as it brings forth a world filled with possibilities. As we approach the 2024 elections, the combination of fake news and the rapid advancement of AI imagery presents a troubling scenario.

Photoleap and Videoleap are popular software platforms known for enhancing photos and transforming videos. These companies are now showcasing their next-generation video editing software, which can mimic one video style onto another. While it may not be perfect, this technology surpasses many other similar offerings.

To understand the potential impact of AI in the future, I reached out to Zeev Farbman, co-founder and CEO of Lightricks. Lightricks has been at the forefront of integrating AI capabilities into consumer-facing applications such as Photoleap and Videoleap, as well as in their research lab.

It is essential to acknowledge that AI, like dynamite, is a tool that can be used constructively or destructively. While dynamite is regulated, AI lacks sufficient regulations. Farbman emphasized that AI video builds upon the advancements already made in AI photo editing. Adobe’s Content-Aware Fill, for instance, introduced AI-based functionalities in Photoshop back in 2010, showing the continuity of technological progress.

Farbman believes that the world of image creation is approaching a state of being “solved.” Although the user interface and controls may still need improvement, the ability to generate any desired picture is within reach for those well-versed in the technology.

In the realm of consumer AI video, the past has been characterized by interesting yet inconsistent animations that lack realism. However, this is set to change rapidly.

The implications of AI becoming increasingly adept at mimicking real videos are profound. As technologies advance, it becomes crucial to address the lack of regulation surrounding AI. These advancements have the potential to fuel misinformation and deception, particularly during critical events like elections.

While the future of AI video holds immense promise, it also demands careful considerations. Striking a balance between progress and ethical regulations is vital to ensure a future that benefits society as a whole.