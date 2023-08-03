The Future of AI and its Impact on Video Editing

The future with AI can evoke both fear and excitement. It signifies a world brimming with possibilities that are both brilliant and terrifying. However, the advancements in AI technology, particularly in video editing, are causing concerns about potential misuse and manipulation.

One company that has made significant progress in AI video editing is Lightricks, known for their popular apps Photoleap and Videoleap. These apps showcase next-generation video editing capabilities, enabling users to seamlessly copy one style of video onto another. While not flawless, the technology far surpasses many existing alternatives.

To gain insight into this future landscape, I interviewed Zeev Farbman, co-founder and CEO of Lightricks. His company has been at the forefront of integrating AI functionality into consumer-facing tech through their apps and research lab.

Farbman acknowledged that AI video editing builds upon the advancements already seen in photo AI. Adobe, for instance, introduced Content-Aware Fill to Photoshop using AI back in 2010. This signifies that video editing is part of an ongoing technological continuum.

While AI has great potential, Farbman also expressed concerns about the lack of regulation surrounding its use. AI, unlike dynamite, does not have clear guidelines and restrictions. This raises apprehension about the potential misuse and manipulation of AI-generated content, particularly in sensitive areas like political elections.

Traditionally, consumer AI videos, such as animations, lack consistency between frames. They create mesmerizing psychedelic effects, but they are easily distinguishable from real-life footage. However, this is rapidly changing.

The developments in AI video editing are paving the way for a future where AI-generated videos can closely resemble reality. The ability to create highly realistic videos through AI is within reach. While Farbman acknowledges that there are still user interface challenges in utilizing the latest AI controls, he believes that with the right knowledge, one can imagine and create any kind of picture.

As AI video editing progresses, it is crucial to consider its potential impact. Regulation and ethical guidelines need to be developed to prevent the misuse of this technology. Ultimately, the future of AI video editing holds immense promise, but it also demands responsible use to prevent any detrimental consequences.