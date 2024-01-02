New Insights into Cosmic Structures through Galaxy Shapes

Scientists have recently made groundbreaking discoveries about the origins of cosmic structures by analyzing the shapes of over one million galaxies. This research challenges traditional approaches to cosmological research and expands our understanding of the early universe.

The established ΛCDM (Lambda Cold Dark Matter) model, based on observations of the cosmic microwave background and large-scale structure, suggests that primordial fluctuations in the early universe were responsible for the formation of celestial bodies such as galaxies and galaxy clusters. These fluctuations grew through gravitational forces, eventually forming dense regions of dark matter known as halos, which then led to the creation of galaxies.

In this new study, researchers took a different approach by examining the shapes of galaxies. By combining spectroscopic data on galaxy distribution with imaging data on individual galaxy shapes, they were able to extract key statistical information. The team analyzed approximately one million galaxies from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, the largest galaxy survey to date.

The researchers made an interesting discovery – they found a significant alignment of galaxy orientations that were over 100 million light-years apart. This suggests correlations between galaxies that have seemingly independent formation processes. These findings open up new avenues for research in cosmology using galaxy shapes.

The investigation also confirmed the consistency of these correlations with predictions made by the inflation model, which explains the rapid expansion of the universe. However, the correlations did not exhibit a non-Gaussian feature of primordial fluctuations.

This research is significant in validating cosmological models using galaxy shapes and distributions. It provides valuable insights into the physics of inflation and opens up further research opportunities using advanced technologies like the Subaru Prime Focus Spectrograph.

Overall, this study revolutionizes our understanding of cosmic structures and paves the way for new research frontiers in cosmology.

