Can AI Improve Medical Triage?

Medical triage, the process of sorting patients based on urgency, is facing crisis due to controversies and lack of transparency, leading to inaccurate diagnoses and fatal errors. Overcrowded emergency rooms and intensive care units, along with limited recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, contribute to these challenges. Triage duties often fall on understaffed nurses without sufficient training, resulting in errors. Additionally, lack of international standardization complicates cooperation between medical teams during crises.

To address these issues, a standardized AI algorithm approved by the World Health Organization could potentially determine and prioritize medical emergencies. However, concerns arise regarding AI’s responsibility for human lives. While AI can be programmed to show compassion, it lacks true morality. This shift from human responsibility to AI raises questions about accountability for mistakes.

The apprehension towards AI decision-making is comparable to the perception of self-driving cars. Although AI-driven cars have fewer accidents than human drivers, they are still seen as error-prone. The same skepticism applies to AI-powered medical triage. One solution is to integrate AI in an advisory capacity while humans retain decision-making authority. However, studies suggest that humans may not be sufficiently aware of AI biases, limiting their ability to double-check decisions made by machines.

Human biases in triage can be substituted with AI biases. Algorithms trained on existing emergency room data perpetuate human biases, and AI may develop its own biases to maximize survival rates. These biases can lead to unfair treatment of certain patients.

AI-assisted medical triage has shown promising results, such as reducing unnecessary high-acuity assignments and improving patient flows. However, wider implementation in public hospitals may be hindered by ethical considerations. Military settings and emergency call centers could benefit from AI-powered triage. Future integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart sensors could allow for real-time analysis of vital signs and urgency assessment even before medical personnel are involved.

In conclusion, while AI has the potential to improve medical triage by adapting to available resources and adjusting criteria, widespread adoption in public hospitals faces ethical barriers. However, other sectors like the military and emergency call centers could utilize AI-powered triage more extensively.