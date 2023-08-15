The eSafety Commissioner Calls on Tech Industry to Enhance Protections for Generative AI

The eSafety Commissioner has released a report highlighting the use of sexually explicit artificially generated imagery by children to bully others. The report suggests several actions that the tech industry can take to improve the safety of users of generative AI technologies.

One recommendation is the inclusion of visible and invisible watermarks to verify content as AI-generated. This measure aims to enhance transparency and prove the authenticity of the generated material. Another suggestion is the implementation of robust age verification processes to prevent underage access to potentially harmful content. Additionally, the report emphasizes the importance of regular transparency reports to track and address any potential issues.

ESafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant emphasizes the need for regulatory scrutiny to ensure safety is prioritized in the development of AI technologies. However, she also acknowledges that AI advancements have the potential to improve the detection of abusive images and videos.

The report reveals that the eSafety Commissioner has received complaints regarding children using AI image generators to create explicit imagery for the purpose of bullying their peers. While the number of reported incidents remains relatively small, it is expected to grow as generative AI technology becomes more sophisticated and widespread.

Furthermore, the report highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in combating AI-generated child sexual abuse material. The inability to distinguish between real and synthetic content complicates efforts to identify and rescue actual victims.

To address these concerns, the eSafety Commissioner proposes measures that platforms can adopt to enhance safety. For instance, the report suggests automatic watermarking of generated content to indicate that it was created by AI. It also calls for improved age detection and the implementation of age-appropriate safety and privacy settings for children.

While acknowledging the risks associated with AI-generated abusive content, Commissioner Inman Grant recognizes the technology’s potential to aid in the detection and disruption of online abuse. She believes that advanced AI can contribute to a more accurate identification of illegal and harmful content.

The report also raises questions about the responsibility of implementing and maintaining safety measures. With Australian regulators in one domain and tech platforms operating internationally, it is unclear who should be accountable for ensuring effective safeguards.

The challenges lie not only in addressing problems related to image-based sexual violence but also in determining the regulatory measures that can be enforced on dominant tech companies. The report highlights the ongoing international power struggle in influencing the behavior of predominantly American tech giants.

Given the diverging values and jurisdictions involved, finding common ground on effective regulation and oversight procedures remains a complex task. Nevertheless, the eSafety Commissioner emphasizes the importance of embedding societal values into the tools and technologies used widely by communities.