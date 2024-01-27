The Enigmatic SS 433: Revealing the Mysteries of Galactic Jets

The enigmatic microquasar SS 433 continues to captivate astronomers and scientists alike with its intriguing properties. This unique object, located within our Milky Way, consists of a black hole and a companion star in a binary system. The black hole’s intense gravitational field pulls material from the star, creating a hot gas disk that feeds the black hole. As matter falls towards the black hole, two plasma jets are launched perpendicularly from the disk’s surface at speeds exceeding a quarter of the speed of light.

For years, scientists have been puzzled by the behavior of SS 433’s jets. The jets can be observed in the radio to x-ray ranges within a light-year of the central binary star before disappearing from view. However, at a distance of approximately 75 light-years from their launch site, the jets abruptly reappear as bright X-ray sources. The reasons behind this reappearance have remained poorly understood.

Recently, a groundbreaking discovery has shed new light on SS 433’s jets. In 2018, the High Altitude Water Cherenkov Gamma-ray Observatory (HAWC) detected very-high-energy gamma rays from the microquasar’s jets for the first time. This detection challenged previous theories as no gamma ray emission had ever been observed from a microquasar before.

By comparing gamma-ray images at different energies, scientists from the Max-Planck-Institut für Kernphysik in Heidelberg and the H.E.S.S. collaboration have been able to estimate the speed of the jets far from their launch site. This estimation provided crucial insights into the mechanisms responsible for efficiently accelerating particles within the jets.

The discovery of gamma-ray emissions from SS 433’s jets not only challenges existing theories but also offers valuable information about the dynamics of relativistic jets in our own galaxy. The parallels between SS 433 and larger jets observed in active galaxies such as quasars have classified SS 433 as a microquasar.

The ongoing study of SS 433 and its unique properties continues to unravel the mysteries surrounding galactic jets. As scientists delve deeper, the enigmatic nature of this cosmic phenomenon becomes clearer, paving the way for a deeper understanding of the universe around us.

Definitions:

1. Microquasar: A microquasar is a smaller version of a quasar, containing a black hole and a companion star that emits strong radio waves.

2. Plasma jets: Plasma jets are powerful streams of charged particles (plasma) emitted from astrophysical objects such as black holes.

