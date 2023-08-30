Summary: An interaction with the artificial intelligence tool Chat GPT led to an unexpected response when a user asked about the end of the world. Chat GPT cited an Argentine theory suggesting that the world will come to an end on October 12, 2045. However, it is important to note that this theory is purely speculative and not scientifically supported.

The user’s question about the end of the world prompted Chat GPT, an artificial intelligence tool developed by OpenAI, to provide a response based on the training it has received. Instead of offering a generalized answer, Chat GPT mentioned an Argentine theory proposed by Ricardo Rabinovich-Berkman. According to this theory, the end of the world will occur in 2045 due to a combination of natural disasters, depletion of resources, and social conflicts that will ultimately lead to the collapse of civilization.

It is crucial to understand that Chat GPT’s response should not be seen as a precise or scientifically backed prediction. The tool relies on information provided by users and can offer responses that reflect various theories or viewpoints. Theories about the end of the world have long been a subject of speculation, with some being based on the interpretation of natural phenomena, while others take into account social, economic, or technological factors. However, it is essential to acknowledge that there is currently no scientific consensus on when or how the end of the world could occur.

In conclusion, the response from Chat GPT highlighting an Argentine theory regarding the end of the world serves as a reminder that these theories are speculative and lack scientific evidence. Each theory regarding the end of the world varies based on individual interpretations and assumptions. Therefore, it is important to approach such theories with caution and recognize the absence of consensus in the scientific community.

