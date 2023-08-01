Cryptography: A Potential Solution for AI-Labeling Problem

The White House and the EU are taking steps to require AI companies and tech platforms to label content created using artificial intelligence. However, identifying AI-generated material has proven to be a significant technical challenge. Existing options such as AI-powered detection tools and watermarking are inconsistent, impermanent, and sometimes inaccurate.

Recently, an open-source internet protocol called C2PA has gained attention as a potential solution to this problem. C2PA employs cryptography to encode details about the origins of content. While it offers promise, it is not a comprehensive fix-all solution.

In other news:

1. Twitter is undergoing significant changes, and its future remains uncertain. The platform has reinstated Kanye West’s account after an eight-month ban. Additionally, Twitter is shifting from being primarily a platform for tweeting to one focused on posting content.

2. Another wave of COVID-19 infections may be on the horizon, although it is still unclear if the virus exhibits a seasonal pattern. Cases are also increasing in the UK.

3. Starlink, a satellite internet service by SpaceX, holds significant control over the industry. This concentration of power raises concerns about international relations. Furthermore, researchers have discovered that Starlink signals can be reverse-engineered to function as a GPS system.

4. Amazon is requesting some of its remote workers to resign if they are unable to join office hubs. This move affects their job positions. UPS drivers are also facing challenging circumstances.

5. Evangelical Christians are using surveillance tactics to spy on sex workers online, assisting police in obtaining search warrants. Additionally, these individuals are being drawn into the QAnon conspiracy theory online.

6. Electric vehicle (EV) bikes have encountered issues with fires, although lithium-ion batteries are generally considered safe. Certain e-bikes can surpass speed limits.

7. Military start-ups are thriving, with AI being used to enhance weapons and systems. This development raises concerns about the potential deadly consequences. Silicon Valley has also been taking advantage of the war in Ukraine.

8. The creation of prosthetic arms has always been a complex task, but recent advancements have allowed for innovative designs. These prosthetics include features like third thumbs, spikes, and superhero skins.

9. 3D printing is aiding in the protection of rare species by providing realistic replicas of animal body parts used in traditional headdresses.

10. Drinking laundry detergent, a trend seen on TikTok, is extremely dangerous and should be avoided.

Quote of the day: “To them, we are like robots rather than people. The little things that make us human, you can feel them being ground out of you.” – An anonymous Amazon worker describing the harsh reality of working in the company’s warehouses.

The big story: Scientists are making progress in unraveling the mysteries of the human brain. Understanding the complexities of how the brain works and the connections between its neurons is crucial for comprehending thoughts, memories, emotions, communication, and reactions.

Finally, for a bit of relaxation and entertainment:

– The cast of the US version of The Office were fans of an early fansite, although watching the original British version is highly recommended.

– Timelapses of cakes rising can be strangely captivating.

– Advocating for the return of women’s restroom lounges.

– A pasta recipe for every week of the year is a delightful contribution to journalism.

– Taking the perfect weekend nap can provide a much-needed break.