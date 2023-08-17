Inside the Messy Ethics of Autonomous Weapons

Intelligent autonomous weapons, which have the ability to select and engage targets without human intervention, have become a growing concern. The power to make life and death decisions would have a profound impact on warfare. However, fully autonomous weapons have yet to be used in the real world. Even the autonomous drones and ships currently in use are closely supervised by humans.

While the development of these systems raises important questions regarding the ethics of human-machine decision-making, the debates surrounding killer robots often overshadow these concerns. When a decision to kill is made partially by humans and partially by machines, it brings up complex ethical dilemmas that need to be addressed.

To delve deeper into the relationship between automation and mortality, check out a piece by Will Douglas Heaven that explores AI’s role in making life or death decisions.

Changes in the US Since the Climate Bill Passed

One year ago, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, allocating approximately $369 billion to combat climate change. Since then, researchers and experts have speculated about the impact of this significant funding. Casey Crownhart, a climate reporter, has looked into what has changed and what lies ahead in relation to this breakthrough climate law.

If you want to stay updated on climate news, sign up for The Spark, Casey’s weekly climate newsletter.

Top Tech Stories

Here are some of today’s most interesting technology stories:

– Intel’s attempted acquisition of an Israeli chipmaker has been abandoned due to Chinese regulators and missed deadlines for approval.

– Google is testing a chatbot that offers life advice, but the seriousness of its suggestions is up to the user. Therapists are also using AI to improve therapy sessions.

– Amazon’s first aiders are accused of neglecting reports of serious injuries by injured employees.

– TikTok may be facing the possibility of operating without personalized recommendations, and New York City is considering a ban on the platform.

– A US court has attempted to ban an abortion drug, which has raised concerns among health providers.

– Pig kidney transplants have shown promise in brain-dead patients, potentially leading to safer and more resilient organs for transplantation.

– Computing has a significant carbon footprint, but researchers believe achieving net-zero carbon emissions is possible.

– Taxi drivers in Southeast Asia are becoming popular influencers.

– Beijing’s cemeteries are embracing digital screens instead of traditional headstones, and the impact of donating one’s body to science is explored.

– Despite curiosity in the hospitality industry, chefs are not worried about chatbots in the culinary world.

Quote of the Day

“It’s the Wild West. There is literally no capacity.” – Eric Jonas, highlighting the challenges of procuring AI chips in the midst of a global shortage.

The Importance of Grid Integration for Extreme Weather

During the scorching heat waves that hit the US this summer, electricity systems were strained, and there were concerns about power outages in vulnerable regions. While the electricity grid remained mostly operational, the heavy use of energy-intensive air-conditioners combined with the extreme heat posed challenges. Upgrading the nation’s isolated and outdated grids by integrating them more tightly and establishing long-range transmission lines could allow for better management of power distribution during times of high demand. However, this endeavor comes with its own set of challenges. For the full story, read James Temple’s article.

Something Positive

In the midst of these uncertain times, it’s important to find comfort and joy. Consider these feel-good suggestions:

– How about hosting a dinner party for dogs?

– If you enjoyed the iconic theme tune of “The White Lotus,” you’ll love the classical arrangement by the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

– Check out some timeless rap punchlines.

– Explore the usage of zucchini in desserts.

– Watch this impressive shredder tackle various objects, even with a little assistance.